This Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Praying At The Golden Temple In Amritsar Is Winning Our Hearts!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is recently enjoying all the love from the audience since his movie is doing a great business at the box-office. In order to thank God the actor recently went to Golden Temple in Amritsar and was accompanied by his cute son AbRam Khan.

SRK shared an adorable picture with his 3-year-old son AbRam on his social media account. He posted the picture saying, “At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar.”

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017

SRK starrer Raees released on January 25th and also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan. He plays the role of a bootlegger in the film, which has the backdrop of the liquor prohibition in Gujarat.