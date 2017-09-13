Playing Shakti Kumar Was A Challenge For Aamir Khan As An Actor

Aamir Khan will be treating his audience in a never seen before avatar in Secret Superstar.

Aamir Khan will be seen slipping into the role of music director Shakti Kumar which is a contradiction to his Dangal avatar.

It was director Advait Chandan’s vision to have Aamir Khan portray the quirky character of music director in Secret Superstar.

The thought was backed by Aamir Khan who pushed the line and gave a series of a screen test in order to convince co producer and wife Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan

While talking about the script of the film Aamir Khan shared, “When I heard the script from Advait I liked it a lot, then one day he said why don’t you act Shakti Kumar’s part. I said I can’t imagine myself doing that role. Even Kiran said the same. I said I’ll do a screen test first if I do well in the screen test then I can do the role”.

Adopting a professional approach Aamir Khan nailed the part of Shakti Kumar in a series of screen test that left both Advait and Kiran Rao awestrucked witnessing Aamir Khans acting prowess.

Advait Chandan who is marking his debut as a director in Secret Superstar also shared, “Can you believe, I did a screen test of Aamir Khan for my first film”.

While sharing his experience Aamir Khan says, “During the screen test, I felt I was enjoying. It is an unusual character for me, very different from my actual self. So it was a challenge for me as an actor, to play a character and make people believe it’s genuine. Watch the film to decide how do you like it”.

Secret Superstar ‘s trailer and the songs have been receiving much love from all quarters.

Zee Studios presents Aamir Khan Productions’ next film Secret Superstar, the film is written-directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on 18th October, 2017.