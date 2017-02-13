Police To Arrest Bigg Boss 10’s Om Swami For Molesting A Woman

Well, it was enough until making some insensitive statements but this time, Om Swami has crossed all the limits by allegedly molesting a woman. Ever since he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 10 house during the show, Om Swami has been making some controversial statements against Salman Khan and other contestants. Even when now the show is over, the self-made Godman is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He is going way too intolerable.

According to recent reports, a case has been filed against Om swami for allegedly molesting a woman. Reportedly, Swami Om attempted to harass a lady by tearing her clothes at Rajghat area on February 7. Om Swami along with his companion also abused the lady. After she shouted for help, in fear they ran away from the place. Om Swami has been charged with Section 354 (Assault on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman in her statement has reportedly mentioned that the men took her to their room in an ashram near ITO, and tried to rape her. When she begged to let her go, they threatened her ruin her image. Well, a case of molestation and voluntarily causing hurt against Swami Om has been filed and the police are further investigating the issue. The teams have been informed to arrest him and are investigating the allegations made by the woman.