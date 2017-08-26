Police Complaint Filed Against Rishi Kapoor!

Rishi Kapoor falls into trouble for posting an objectionable photo of a child.

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has always managed to hit headlines with his controversial and outspoken tweets. Rishi Kapoor has landed himself in trouble this time again by tweeting an objectionable picture of a child. Advocate Adil Khatri, who is the general secretary of Jai Ho Foundation, has lodged a police complaint against the actor for posting an offensive picture of a child on his Twitter handle.

The veteran actor has reportedly tweeted a n*ude image of a child, which has got many retweets as well as likes. However, the tweet has been apparently deleted. The complaint has been filed with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai Cyber Cell and Ministry of Woman and Child Development.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Adil Khatri, he said, “We have filed a complaint with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai Cyber Cell and Ministry of Woman and Child Development against actor Rishi Kapoor for posting n*de and por*ographic image of a child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

He further added, “We don’t know who the child in the picture is, but it is offensive as the child is na*ed and a headphone has been stuck into his private parts.”

This is not for the first time. The veteran has found himself in trouble many times earlier.

