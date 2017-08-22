Poll Results Out: Varun Dhawan Fails To Recreate Salman Khan’s Magic In Judwaa 2 Trailer

The first much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 was released yesterday. The film is the second installment of the original 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan in the lead. The first trailer that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead see Varun reprising Salman’s two roles, Prem and Raja from the original.

Varun Dhawan in two characters- Raja and Prem is a surprise package and he totally impresses us with his comic timing. Prem is a sweet, vulnerable guy while Raja is total ‘chichora’ types.

Going by trailer it looks like Varun Dhawan has perfectly stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan. Varun Dhawan has perfectly fit into the role of typical rowdy that we had seen Salman Khan doing in Judwaa.

Now, while we wait for the makers of the film to release some glimpses of Salman Khan’s cameo from Judwaa 2, we conducted a twitter poll for our Business Of Cinema.com readers asking if Varun Dhawan managed to recreate Salman Khan’s magic in the trailer.

And here are the results! 53% of the readers think ‘NO’ while 34% have voted ‘YES’. There were 13% of the readers who are not sure and voted ‘Maybe’

Judwaa was a 1997 hit film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha. The film will apparently also see Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor will be doing cameos in Judwaa 2.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.