Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma Dhillon Is The New Internet Sensation

Paloma Thakeria Dhillon takes the internet by storm with her Instagram pics!

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Saif Ali Khan’s Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi are already very famous among people. They have not even stepped in the industry but being very active on the social media helps them a lot. These future stars have a huge fan base on their social media accounts.

Jhanvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda are quite famous among people and their Instagram pictures garner thousands of likes from them. Entering the star kid army is daughter of another celeb, Poonam Dhillon.