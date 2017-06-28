Prabhas To Do A Cameo In This Bollywood Film?

Prabhas has received critical acclaim for his role of Baahubali and now, the actor will be seen in this Bollywood movie doing a cameo.

Mega-star Prabhas’ debut is long anticipated ever since he was seen in Baahubali: The Beginning. The questions about Prabhas’ debut in Bollywood has not been answered by the superstar himself. Now, it has been reported that the actor will be doing a special appearance in a Bollywood movie.

The actor is reportedly going to do a special appearance in Prabhu Deva’s upcoming project, Khamoshi which stars actress Tamannah. According to Deccan Chronicle, a source was quoted as saying,“Tamannaah and Prabhas are good friends, and he is more than happy to do anything for his close friends. It’s a special appearance which will enhance the story.”

Although no comments on this role have been received from Prabhas, Vashu Bhagnani, the producer of the film did not confirm or deny. He said,” “No comments. Wait and watch the film. All I can say is that it has shaped up well. We are looking forward to releasing the movie soon. We have almost wrapped up the film and are left with just four days shoot, which we will do soon.”

The film is the remake of Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and is a story of a woman who is a differently abled individual. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla and south director Chakri Toleti who will debut in Bollywood with this directorial venture.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy shooting for Saaho which is scheduled to release in 2018 and has not confirmed any news about a cameo role in the movie Khamoshi.

