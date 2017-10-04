Prabhas On Dating Anushka Shetty: At Times, Even I Start Wondering If There Is Something Between Us

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been rumoured for a long time to be dating each other!

The Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are indeed a lovely couple on-screen. All of us have seen their sizzling chemistry in the Baahibali series. And that is one of the main reasons why the two of them have been rumoured to be dating each other.

Lately, there have been rumours doing the rounds of Prabhas and Anushka going to get engaged in December, this year. But the star made it clear that all such things are baseless.

In a conversation with Navbharat Times, Prabhas talked about his equation with the actress. He said, “When we first worked together we had decided that at no cost we would allow rumors of our linkup float around. We have been film friends for nine years now. We are very good friends. We have known each other for years but I admit sometimes when such stories start doing the rounds, then I too start wondering if there is, indeed, something between us.”

But he was quick enough to add, “We know that we are not romantically involved. By the way, this is nothing new — when an actress works with an actor in more than one film, then people tend to make them a pair.”

For all the fans of the actor, who are dying to seen him on-screen, Prabas is very soon going to appear in a film. He is working in the action flick Saaho with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The film is also going to star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff. All three of them will be seen playing the roles of the villains.