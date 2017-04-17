Prabhas Becomes The Most Eligible Bachelor With More Than 5000 Marriage Proposals!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yes, you heard it right, Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors as the actor has received more than 5000 marriage proposals.

Prabhas had received approximately more than 5800 marriage proposals during these 5 years.

The talented actor has a massive fan following and attracts huge crowd wherever he goes, his female fans love him and find him very shy and humble.

Everyone knows how much effort the actor has put it in for Baahubali. The talented actor has given 5 years of his life living the character of Baahubali.

Baahubali actor had even postponed his marriage for 5 years for the film and as a result, the actor ended up receiving more than 5000 marriage proposals from his female fans.

With more than 5000 marriage proposal, we can definitely say that Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors of India.