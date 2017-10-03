Prabhas Expresses His Gratitude To Fans After Garnering Huge Response Over Swachh Bharat Initiative!

The Baahubali of hearts, Actor Prabhas had shared a message on his Facebook page a few days ago, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, expressing his fondness for the Swachh Bharat Campaign and how even his fans should take it up if they share the fondness with him.

Known to have massive & crazy fan following across the country, people turned up in huge numbers to support their favorite Baahubali star and help make this country a Cleaner & Greener place to live in, as wished by him.

Astounded by the support of his fans, Prabhas did not fail to thank them. He took to Facebook and posted pictures of them cleaning the roads,supporting his campaign & was seen quoting – “These images truly makes me feel blessed to have such lovely fans.. A big heartfelt Thank You to each one of you who have contributed to making this country a Swachh Bharat. Let’s continue this spirit and not wave it off just in a day. Jai Hind!” The Star surely has devoted but Samaritan fans!

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for the trilingual Saaho in Hyderabad.

