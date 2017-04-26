Prabhas Wants This Special Person To Watch Baahubali 2 First!

While the whole country is eagerly waiting to watch this most awaited film, Prabhas wants his mother to be among the first ones to watch the film.

Prabhas gave 5 years of sheer dedication and undivided attention to this magnum opus. His mother has seen him through all these years getting more and more attached to the character of Baahubali and unconditionally transforming time and again for it.

Prabhas shares a very close bond with his mother and what she feels about his work is of utmost importance to him. Hence, he wants her to watch it first.

However, the actor wants to avoid watching the film along with her. The reason being; that he is too shy to get first hand reactions from her.

Prabhas’s shyness and simplicity has been witnessed often in his interactions off the screen.

Baahubali: The Beginning had emerged to be an underdog in 2014 and owing to the humongous response garnered by the first instalment, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands to be the most anticipated film of 2017.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit cinema halls on April 28th, 2017.