Priyanka Chopra’s Bengali Film Nalini Falls Into Legal Trouble Because Of This Controversial Reason

Priyanka Chopra’s Nalini has been asked for removing a few scenes which are objectional to a certain community of people!

The Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been taking up Hollywood projects. But she is still very much in the Indian film industry, not as an actress but as a producer. Her production company Purple Pebble Pictures has been into some amazing regional ventures. One of those works being their upcoming Bengali film ‘Nalini’.

‘Nalini’ is based on the life of the famous poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore and his relationship with his tutor Annapurna Atmaram. The story has a sensitive topic and the filming of few scenes has upset the members of Visva Bharati University, Kolkata.

The film has got two kissing scenes – one between Tagore and his tutor and the other one where the tutor kisses a suitor in front of Tagore. According to the committee, the scenes are objectionable and unnecessary. So they requested Ujjwal Chatterjee, the director of the film to remove the scenes.

The committee even says that they will move to the court if their demands won’t be fulfilled. A committee member in a conversation with Mid Day says, “Legal proceedings will be our last option. But if all reasoning fails, we will have to go ahead. The scenes are unnecessary. There’s no proof of their authenticity like the director claims.”

Although Priyanka has not reacted on the issue, her mother Madhu Chopra has expressed her views. She says, “We are in talks with Tagore’s family members to make the material as authentic as possible. I hope we can retain the scenes. They are factually correct. Ujjwal has been thorough with his research. Unless the censors delete them, we would want to retain them.”

Explaining the maker’s point of view, she says, “The story is about his infatuation, so we can’t have a holier-than-thou approach. We knew this was a difficult film and it will require permissions because certain sections would be touchy about it, but the hurdles are all worth it.”

She adds on saying, “Our argument is simple — we haven’t created this story. There are books on the subject. We aren’t taking cinematic liberties. The story and the script were presented to the university.”

Finally, she says, “If things get out of hand, we might be forced to cheat the kissing. People need to understand that we don’t intend to malign Tagore. I have Bengali roots too. We won’t do injustice to the subject.”

