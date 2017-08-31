Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On Getting Trolled For Wearing A Short Dress Infront Of PM Narendra Modi!

The actress Priyanka Chopra was earlier shamed for wearing a short dress and sitting cross legged in front of PM Modi.

The Bollywood actress turned international icon Priyanka Chopra is surely soaring high with her career. But the actress has not been having a really good time with the Indian fans. For some or the other reason, she has been getting trolled by the Indian social media users.

It was a few months ago when the Baywatch actress met the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi while she was on her trip to Berlin. A picture had gone viral from that meeting which saw the actress and the PM sitting opposite each other, having a conversation. She was shamed for wearing a short dress and sitting cross legged in front of the PM.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Although, Priyanka had given a very befitting response to the trollers by posting another picture with her mom. In the picture, both the beautiful ladies were wearing a short dress, flaunting their legs. But the actress had not yet spoken about the matter.

Now, Priyanka has finally broken silence over the incident. In a conversation with India Today, she said, “I don’t know why you guys give trolling so much importance. But for me trolling is not news, it never has been. Trolling is just someone’s opinion and who cares about that?”

This Tuesday was a very bad day for the city of Mumbai. With a heavy downpour, the city had come to a still. Talking about that, the actress said, “This shouldn’t happen every year and I don’t know what the solution of that is. But it really shouldn’t happen every year.”

Priyanka Chopra, who is mostly busy with her international ventures, is nowadays in Mumbai to complete some of her work commitments. She is expected to leave on September 5 to attend the Toronto International Film Festival.

Watch Video : Priyanka Chopra Proves She Is The Most Caring Star Ever