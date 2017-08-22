Priyanka Chopra Is Being Flooded With These Bollywood Movies Scripts

Actress Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and busy with her Bollywood projects and movies

Priyanka Chopra is now a well-known actress both nationally and internationally. Priyanka Chopra is back in town for a two-week stay and looks like she is already busy with movies and endorsements.

The actress just finished shooting for her cameo role in Hollywood movie ‘Isn’t it Romantic’. The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, and Adam Devine. The actress was last seen in the Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandria Daddario.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She has been getting a lot of film offers from Bollywood. Sources told a city tabloid, “Priyanka has received close to 25 scripts, including ones from ‘Pink’ director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shimit Amin, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj and Dharma Productions.

Priyanka Chopra also started her own production house called Purple Pebble Productions and has been getting offers for producing films as well. The source added, “Besides acting offers, she is also being approached for filmmaking collaborations.”

Other than that she will also be working on finalising the promotional strategies for her Sikhemese film ‘Pahuna’ which will be released at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Some reports claim that Priyanka Chopra has returned back to the city to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Gustakhiyan’’ But the film is yet to find a leading man and SLB is busy with ‘Padmavati’.

She will also appear in a cameo role in other Hollywood movies titled ‘A Kid Like Jake’. She will also return with her Hollywood show ‘Quantico’ and is training hard to the next season.

We can’t wait to see Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood movies!

Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Snapped In A Glamorous Avatar