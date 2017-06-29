Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her Idea Of Marriage

The actress has become a global name and is continuing to conquer Hollywood after Bollywood.

She is a star, a phenomenal actress and a globally known person. Priyanka Chopra is on her way to global domination and she is winning hearts not just in India but internationally too. The actress is always interrogated on topics related to marriage and settling down. Although she is not too old for marriage, people would love to see the special man of her life.

A popular magazine interviewed the actress related to marriage and she answered quite sincerely. She was asked about the type of a man who will be suitable for her. To which, she replied, “A man who can handle all that I am.”

When she was asked whether she considers marriage a spoiler in her life at this stage, PeeCee says, “Nothing is a spoiler in life and they both are not mutually exclusive. Let’s just say that the option is always open. I love what I’m doing but I’ll admit that the pace and time commitments of my job is not easy for anyone to handle. If I do decide to take the plunge, it would be with someone who understands and supports that. At the end of the day, two people make a relationship work. It will take an understanding and prioritisation from both.” Well, the actress’ response reveals that she is inclined to marry someone who understands her and her work.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently shooting for her second Hollywood movie, A Kid Like Jake. After the movie, the actress has the third season of Quantico lined up for shooting. According to reports, Priyanka is yet to sign her next Bollywood movie. On the other hand, rumours are rife that the actress has signed a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, no official announcement has been made about it yet.

