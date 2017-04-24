Priyanka Chopra is a lady who not only carries various feathers on her hat but dons multiple hats. She is back in Mumbai with a single point agenda to sign a Bollywood film.

Priyanka Chopra has been away in the USA following through her commitment for the second season of popular ABC’s TV show, Quantico where she plays the lead, Alex Parrish.

She has been very vocal about the fact that she would be making an announcement on her upcoming Bollywood projects. And now the buzz is that the actress, last seen in Jai Gangaajal (2016), is gearing up to play astronaut Kalpana Chawla.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The project will be helmed by debutant Priya Mishra, who has been in talks with the diva’s team for quite a while now. Priya told Mid-Day, “I have been working on it for the past seven years. A new production banner will back the project.”

Turns out, the filmmaker has been in touch with Chawla’s parents and discussed this project as well. She further added, “I was last heading a TV channel creatively and post 2011, quit to pursue filmmaking. This is one of the two scripts that I have written.”

Additionally, a source has added that the venture will be promoted on an international scale. “The film will be mounted on an international scale. A new production company, Getway, is likely to produce the biopic,” said the source.

After playing the powerful Mary Kom on screen, Priyanka will reportedly play the part of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman astronaut in space. The girl who hailed from Karnal, Haryana, flew into space on the shuttle Columbia in 1997. She died on her second expedition along with six other crew members in 2003, in a space shuttle disaster. She had spent 31 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in space.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for her Hollywood debut, Baywatch.

Watch Video After Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra To Play Kalpana Chawla In Yet Another Biopic