Priyanka Chopra’s Mother REACTS How PM Modi Reacts On Her Dress

PM Modi Had No Issues with Priyanka Chopra’s Dress, Says Her Mother

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra reveals that the Prime Minister had no issues with her dress and the trolls just diluted the intent of the meeting.

She has always been an inspiration to the young girls. The young, bold, strong and independent Bollywood actress has not only set a high standard for herself in Bollywood but is also doing wonders in Hollywood.

The Baywatch actress, Priyanka Chopra was recently trolled on the internet for wearing a knee-length dress to a meeting with our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The self-proclaimed critics criticised her for showing her skin and choosing to wear a western attire instead of a traditional one.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

2months after all the trolls, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra in a recent interview with a daily reveals that the Prime Minister found nothing wrong with Priyanka’s outfit. In her words,

“He and his team had no problem. In fact, we got an official communication from the protocol officer later that the PM had no issue with it. But the trolls on social media diluted the whole intent of the meeting,”

The defensive mother also told us the reason for her dressing the way she did. She said, “Her neckline was right up to her jaw, her hands were covered. They met in the lobby before she was to go for a Baywatch promotional event. She couldn’t have pleaded with the PM to give her two minutes so that she could wear a sari.”

She added that Priyanka is one of those people who plans her looks well in advance. She adds, “She is a perfectionist to the core and plans her looks days in advance when she has to grace formal and informal occasions and red carpet events. Even her airport look is well planned. She doesn’t even step out of her room unless she is dressed right.”