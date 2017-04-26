Priyanka Chopra On Akshay Kumar Winning The National Awards: I Have Three Of Those Awards

Priyanka Chopra puts forth her viewpoint on the recent announcements of National Award winners.

International icon Priyanka Chopra is back in town after finishing her shoot in a foreign land. She was shooting for the American TV show Quantico in the US. She had even thrown a homecoming party for the Bollywood celebs.

Meanwhile, a lot has been happening in India. When the actress was asked upon her viewpoints on certain Bollywood controversies, she gave very diplomatic answers. For instance, she was asked in the Ventilator success bash, about what she feels on Akshay Kumar winning the National Award. The superstar replied by simply saying, “I congratulate everyone whoever has won the awards.”

Today at the Baywatch press meet, she was again asked the same question to which she replied, “I was not here. I don’t know anything.” she then added, “Mujhe three awards mile, yeh pata hai mujhe.”

When the actress returned to India, and was spotted at the airport, she was asked upon regarding the Sonu Nigam and Azaan controversy. To this also, she had the same reply that she was not here and therefore does not know anything.

Although, the actress gave nice replies to the questions about her work front. When she was asked about how she felt doing the international film, Baywatch, she said, “It was a conscious choice to do a big movie. People didn’t know me there… after Quantico I got many offers and out of those I chose Baywatch. I felt I was doing something different in my career with Baywatch.”

She was also asked about the third season of her TV show, Quantico. She said, “After every season, the channel goes back to see what shows they are doing… they go back to budget. We weren’t sure about second season also.”