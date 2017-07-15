Is Priyanka Chopra Saying That She Is In A Relationship? – Watch Video

Yesterday, at a press conference Priyanka Chopra talked about Bollywood and her personal life.

Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood actor who is all set to take over Hollywood in no time. With two more Hollywood movies in her bag, she’s on a roll. But, the actress has not forgotten her roots as she is trying to uplift regional cinema by producing movies in various Indian languages.

The actor came back to Mumbai this week in order celebrate her brother’s birthday with family. Later, she will head back with the family to celebrate her own birthday. Yesterday, the actress held a press conference and promoted her Marathi production venture Kay Re Rascala. As is the trend in press conferences, the media asked her more about her personal life and less about her professional commitments.

Priyanka was asked whether she was in a relationship, a question she would have answered a hundred times but it came again. The actress is quite used to questions like this and was not surprised. She answered jokingly that no one knows everything about her life and she wouldn’t even want to reveal anything. Well, this statement has created a stir amongst people and they are wondering that she hinted at being in a relationship. But, words can be misunderstood.

The actress who has just completed shooting for two Hollywood movies was asked whether any Bollywood movie was on the cards. She answered wisely but not delving deeper into details and said that she might sign a movie or two in some time.

On the professional front, the actress was simultaneously shooting for two Hollywood projects, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? Before coming to India. After going back, she starts shooting for the TV Series Quantico which is in its third season.