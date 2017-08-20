Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Sleepless Nights Stories On Twitter

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tweets about her sleepless nights with a cryptic message.

Priyanka Chopra is dealing with jet lag in her own way. She has been constantly traveling between countries for her work. Priyanka Chopra is now a well-known actress both nationally and internationally. After securing her own tv show and a big-time movie offer, the actress has been working non-stop.

The actress was last seen in the Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandria Daddario. Priyanka Chopra has just finished shooting for her Hollywood cameo role in ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. It stars actors Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, and Adam Devine.

Priyanka recently shared on twitter, a very cryptic message that has left us confused as well. She captioned the picture, “So when sleep evades me and thoughts engulf my mind. I wonder is it jet lag or just memories on overdrive. hmm #latenightmusings”

We wonder what is keeping up the actress awake at nights. Is it work? Or thoughts of someone special?

The actress is back in Mumbai for a 2-week stay where she will work on her Bollywood projects and endorsements, in-house productions. Some reports claim that Priyanka Chopra might be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Gustakhiyan’’ But the film is yet to find a leading man.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen promoting another production film ‘Pahuna’ which will be showcased at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

She will also appear in cameo roles in two Hollywood movies titled ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and ‘A Kid Like Jake’. Priyanka Chopra will be seen onscreen with stars like Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, and Olivia Spencer. She will also return with her Hollywood show ‘Quantico’ and is training hard to the next season.