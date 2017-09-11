Priyanka Chopra Shuts Up A Troll With A Bang On Response!

priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets into controversy wherever she goes. This time again, she has become the target of social media troll.

After Toronto International Film Festival, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra headed for some social work in Jordan. The actress was there to help children refugees from Syria who are uprooted. The Bajirao Mastani actress has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF for over a decade now and has been associated with various awareness programs for UNICEF across the globe. However, one of the Twitter users tried to pull down Priyanka and questioned her initiatives.

Businessman Ravindra Gautam took to twitter and tried to troll Priyanka Chopra for her international work with UNICEF. He wrote, “I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren”

To this Priyanka Chopra had a bang on reaction, which Ravindra Gautam may remember for life. Here’s what she replied:

Here’s how entrepreneur Ravindra Gautam reacted then:

Check out some of the amazing photos and videos of Priyanka from her Jordan trip for all the good cause:

This is Ammar(5), Ayat(8), Sulaiman (5 months) Wardshan(9) and they have an elder brother Saleh(10) who works at a grocery store to help supplement the family income, for only 2 Jordanian Dinar (that's less than $3 USD.) Their father is a day laborer. Sulaiman needs a 2nd surgery because he has a clot in his nose. The family moved from Syria to Jordan 5 years ago. When I asked their mother what would be her wish…considering the war hasn't ended, she said "if we can't go home all I want is for my kids to get an education so they can fend for themselves when they are older and help rebuild Syria. We are blessed, we have enough to survive…others have much less." They didn't even have furniture in their home. The largesse of heart and compassion she had through her tears moved me to pieces. PLS GO TO www.unicef.org and DONATE whatever you can… let's make this a collective #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

This is not for the first time that Priyanka has had to deal with the Internet Trolls.  Earlier, she was trolled for her nose job rumours, wearing a midi-dress while meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for wearing a tricolor scarf as her tribute to the Indian Independence Day and for many other such things.

Well, we think people should appreciate the kind of work she is doing. After all, she has taken Indian Cinema to International level. On the work front, Priyanka has begun shooting for ABC’s Quantico season 3. We’re quite excited to know what’s in store for Alex Parrish when Quantico returns!

 

