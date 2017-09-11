Priyanka Chopra Shuts Up A Troll With A Bang On Response!

Priyanka Chopra gets into controversy wherever she goes. This time again, she has become the target of social media troll.

After Toronto International Film Festival, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra headed for some social work in Jordan. The actress was there to help children refugees from Syria who are uprooted. The Bajirao Mastani actress has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF for over a decade now and has been associated with various awareness programs for UNICEF across the globe. However, one of the Twitter users tried to pull down Priyanka and questioned her initiatives.

Businessman Ravindra Gautam took to twitter and tried to troll Priyanka Chopra for her international work with UNICEF. He wrote, “I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren”

I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren https://t.co/VTKdrRBUkr — Ravindra Gautam (@RavindraGautam_) September 10, 2017

To this Priyanka Chopra had a bang on reaction, which Ravindra Gautam may remember for life. Here’s what she replied:

Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017

Here’s how entrepreneur Ravindra Gautam reacted then:

So use it for india too. I am working for poor'a education as I believe education can finish poverty. — Ravindra Gautam (@RavindraGautam_) September 10, 2017

Check out some of the amazing photos and videos of Priyanka from her Jordan trip for all the good cause:

This is not for the first time that Priyanka has had to deal with the Internet Trolls. Earlier, she was trolled for her nose job rumours, wearing a midi-dress while meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for wearing a tricolor scarf as her tribute to the Indian Independence Day and for many other such things.

Well, we think people should appreciate the kind of work she is doing. After all, she has taken Indian Cinema to International level. On the work front, Priyanka has begun shooting for ABC’s Quantico season 3. We’re quite excited to know what’s in store for Alex Parrish when Quantico returns!