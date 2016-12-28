Priyanka Chopra Slams Twitter Trolls On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Baby Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on December 20th, 2016. Their son became a celebrity hours after his birth, not just because of his famous parents, but also for his name- Taimur Ali Khan. The Twitterati was divided over the name and many were not happy with it.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra returned back after her shoot of Quantico. Our Desi Girl spoke about the controversy and said the best thing anyone could have said about the baby. She told that “I am very private about my personal life always. And I definitely think it is no one’s business what a family decides to do and what happens within the four walls of their house.”

She added, “It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena’s pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that.”

We really loved the way how she slammed all the haters. Baby Taimur is surely a star.