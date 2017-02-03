Priyanka Chopra Speaks Up As She Is Deeply Affected By Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban!

Priyanka Chopra is a new sensation taking India on the International cards. After Quantico, Priyanka is a well known name across the globe. She has been spotted at many events and was also honored with the People’s choice awards. In fact, she is also making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. A lot has changed for Priyanka Chopra since she shifted from Bollywood to Hollywood.

But what’s the recent fuss in her life? Well! Donald Trump was recently sworn in as the State’s President. Just when he took office, he declared a 90-day ban on Immigrants and seems that hasn’t gone very well with the Quantico actress.

In a recent Linkedin post, Priyanka Chopra expressed what she felt about the immigrants’ ban. She wrote,

“The images have been adding up over the weekend. A young boy at an airport desperately clinging to his mother with fear in his eyes after being detained for hours at Dulles International airport in Washington DC, unable to fathom the chaos of being stopped entry into what he knew as his home.

The US has always acknowledged that it is a country built by immigrants. The anger, frustration, and helplessness that followed US State Department’s 90-day ban on people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the US is justified.

As a global citizen, this has deeply affected me.

Getting ready to post this blog, I was grounded by the news. All of the ‘banned’ countries are places where a lot of UNICEF work is going on, where children are suffering the most. What can I add that people across professions and age groups have not already said? But adding your voice will definitely make a difference.

And make a difference we must. Please join me in making our voice stronger so that globally, our children are not discriminated against on the basis of their religion and do not have to bear the brunt of a political witch hunt.”

As far as work is concerned, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the season 2 of Quantico.