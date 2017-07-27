Priyanka Chopra Trolled Over New Hairdo

The actress’s recent picture with a blonde hair style and red dress is going viral and trolls are cracking jokes at the new look.

The Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was last seen playing a villain in the Hollywood movie ‘Baywatch’ with actors Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandria Daddario and others.

Priyanka Chopra recently returned from her trip in the Maldives with her family. She celebrated her birthday weekend with her producer mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and best friend Tamanna Dutt.

The picture is from her photoshoot of 2015 with the fashion magazine L’officiel. Celebrity Hair Stylist Priyanka Borkar shared the throwback picture on her Instagram account saying,” Yaaaasss 👐👐@priyankachopra for @lofficielindia.@abhaysingh75 @brendondegee@hairbypriyanka


The bold look was both praised and criticized by fans. Jokes ranging from Game of Thrones refernces to calling her the next Lady Gaga, social media went wild with their comments. Comments like, “Radhe Maa is back” and “She is the Indian Red Queen” a Game of Throne reference were shared on the picture. Here were some of the trolls over her new look on twitter.

The actress will be seen in two upcoming Hollywood flicks ‘Isnt it Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine and ‘A Kid Like Jake’ with actors Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. Priyanka Chopra will also be working hard on the third season of her show ‘Quantico’ even though it has lost some of its audiences.

We wonder what Priyanka Chopra thinks about this throwback picture.

