Public Review: Here’s What Audience Have To Say About Raees And Shah Rukh Khan

A lot of the Shah Rukh Khan fans have gone first day first show to watch his film Raees.

Raees has been touted as one of the most awaited Shah Rukh Khan film. With the first teaser of the movie being out in 2015 and movie releasing in only 2017, it was a long wait and now the film is finally playing in the theaters.

Raees is a story set in 1980s Gujarat about a bootlegger smuggling alcohol contrary to the letter of the law. Also starring in the film are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

While some critics have called it SRK’s finest performance, the others call it an old formula in a new packaging. It has also released on the same day as Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaabil.

Most of the viewers in the video loved and spoke only about Shah Rukh Khan and seems like he is the only crowd pulling factor in the film. You will be surprised to see the rating received for Raees by most viewers.

Watch here what the audiences have to say about the film, Shah Rukh Khan, the dialogues and rating as per their independent opinion.

Watch the video here.