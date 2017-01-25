Public Review: Is Kaabil Hrithik Roshan’s Comeback Film?

After Hrithik Roshan’s last movie, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, was a failure at box office, many expectations were set on Kaabil. Not only for Hrithik, but also for director Sanjay Gupta, who last made Jazbaa, Kaabil is an important film.

It’s a love story of two visually impaired people, a blind dancer (Hrithik) and a blind musician (Yami Gautam) and how but tragic turn of events, their life is turned upside down. Losing faith in the police force, it’s a story of a blind man who takes laws in his own hands to take revenge from his wife’s rapist. The story is truly first of its kind and Hrithik has been applauded for his performance. Some even label it as his comeback film as an actor.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

It has released on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Will this affect Kaabil’s box-office collection? Only time and numbers will tell.

Most people speak about how it’s a heart touching film where Hrithik has acted par excellence and also the topic its touched upon is relevant to today’s times.

Watch the video where the public gives its review of Kaabil.