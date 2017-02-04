Public Review: Sonu Sood And Jackie Chan Starrer Kung Fu Yoga- Watch Video!

International actor Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in lead roles, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is part of a three-film agreement signed between India and China during President Xi Jinping’s visit to India two years ago, has been receiving a wonderful response from the celebrities as well as from the audience.

A day before the release, Sonu Sood hosted a special screening of the film, which was attended by many celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Daisy Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sajid Khan and others. Post the screening, many celebrities took to twitter to review the film. Bollywood celebrities and the audience have shared their views after watching the film. Take a look at the tweets below:

How i wish i know a lot about world history. I mean i know some but i want to know more. Kung Fu Yoga made me love history more — XBACK싸이린♥☆♫ (@PurpleKumaXing) February 4, 2017

Just watched Kung Fu Yoga. Those who’ve been to India MUST watch this movie!!!! 😍😍😍 I MISS INDIA SO MUCH — Cynthia Lee ✌ (@Seenteeyaah) February 4, 2017

Watching kung fu yoga with friends . hilarious & very entertaining — Rajesh Konsam (@RajeshKonsam) February 3, 2017

