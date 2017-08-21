Quick Poll: Could Varun Dhawan Recreate Salman Khan’s Magic In Judwaa 2 Trailer?

The first trailer of the much-awaited film, Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu is finally out. Varun Dhawan in two characters- Raja and Prem is a surprise package and he totally impresses us with his comic timing. The trailer of the film has been a talk of the town since a very long time as Varun Dhawan has stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan for the sequel of Judwaa that released in 1997. Also, the superstar himself will be seen making a cameo in the much-awaited flick.

Talking about the trailer that released today, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tappsee Pannu, raise the hotness quotient in their bikini avatars. The trailer is filled with the double dose of laughter, comedy, action, drama and much more that needs to be a family entertainer. The original song, “tan tana tan’ is sure to make you groove while you watch the trailer. Also, Varun Dhawan’s lip-locks are the highlights of the trailer.

Well, Bhai fans can now see him weave magic with the younger lot and moreover, with his favourite, Varun Dhawan. While we wait for the makers of the film to release some glimpses of Salman Khan from Judwaa 2, vote down below if Varun Dhawan has managed to recreate Salman Khan’s magic in the trailer.

Judwaa was a 1997 hit film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha. The film will apparently also see Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor will be doing cameos in Judwaa 2.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.

In case if you have not watch Judwaa 2 trailer, watch it right here: