R Madhavan To Address Indian Conference At Harvard Business School In USA!

Besides being a prolific actor, R Madhavan is also known for his motivational speeches on various occasions.

The versatile actor will be heading to Boston in February to address the 14th edition of the Indian Conference by Harvard Business School. Madhavan, who has been specially invited for the occasion, will speak on the conference’s theme – India: The Global Growth Engine.

A source reveals, “It’s a great honour for Madhavan to be invited to address the 14th edition of the Indian Conference, which is being organised from February 11-12, 2017. The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest conferences focusing on India in the US, which witnessed close to 1,000 attendees last year. It is jointly organised by students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School — both prestigious institutes.”

“The conference has a strong legacy of bringing together government officials, business leaders, academics, artistes, athletes, philanthropists and other leaders to discuss key issues, solutions and opportunities in the context of India’s path to global leadership,” the source adds.

Madhavan, who is currently shooting for a Tamil action film, is thrilled to be part of this conference and is looking forward to meeting illustrious people from all walks of life. Though he is going to be shooting in February, he has already informed his movie’s crew that he will be taking a short break to attend the conference.