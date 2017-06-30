R Madhavan’s Post-Shower Selfie Proves That He Is Still A Hottie

Girls are going crazy over R Madhavan’s post-shower selfie.

The Bollywood actor Ranganathan Madhavan or R Madhavan as he is popularly known became famous with the film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’.

The actor has recently swooned all of his female fans with the latest selfie that he has posted on his Instagram handle. Sharing his picture, Madhavan wrote, “Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels …”

Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels …

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

The post-shower selfie has made everyone go crazy about the actor’s look. Even his ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ co-star Dia Mirza could not stop herself from commenting on the picture as she wrote, “Uffooo”.

Check out some of other comments from his fans:

The actor was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Saala Khadoos’. He is next going to be seen in the Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’ in which he will be seen playing the role of a cop. His rugged looks from the film have already won over many hearts!

Apart from this, the actor is also going to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film “Chanda Mama Door Ke’. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, the film is in its pre-production stage.

