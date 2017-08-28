Radhe Maa’s SHOCKING Reaction To Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Conviction In A Rape Case

As we all know Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been found guilty in a rape case. The so-called spiritual leader has been convicted of raping two women devotees in 2002. Ram Rahim was flown out of Panchkulato to Rohtak jail in a helicopter after his conviction. Over 1,50,000 members of Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda had gathered in Panchkula before the verdict.

After he was convicted of rape, Ram Rahim’s followers on Friday went berserk outside the court in Panchkula. Reportedly, 38 people have died in the violence and nearly 200 were injured. All schools and colleges in Haryana are closed since past few days.

Controversial and self-made god woman Radhe Maa was also asked about several babas getting jailed one after another. During an interview with India Today, Radhe Maa reacted to the same and said, “I don’t think a lot. I stay with my own people. I am busy with my devotion to Lord Shiva. In fact, I don’t go out of my house very often. Whatever has happened is by the grace of God,” she said. “I don’t want to get into a controversy. I am neither a saint nor a guru, but a mother. I respect all saints and gurus.”

“Those whose houses are made of glass have been injured. I won’t say anything about them. My house is made of stones. I don’t have to say anything. I have to save my own house first,” Radhe Maa said on repeated convictions of godmen.

Expressing confidence on PM Narendra Modi, she said, “I praise Modi ji. He and his government have very wise people and I respect all their decisions. Whatever decision Modi ji takes is always right.”

On being quizzed about the controversy she found herself in, Radhe Maa said, “At that time, I was in love with society. There is no one bigger than Lord Shiva. I have my children and I have to save my house. My children love me a lot. People say a lot about themselves, but I am into Lord Shiva only.”

In 2015, Radhe Maa was accused in a dowry harassment case. Sorts of police complaints were filed against her including fraud and cheating.

