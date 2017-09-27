Radhika Apte Looks Stunning In Her Red Carpet Looks

Radhika Apte recently caught everyone’s attention with her red carpet appearances.

She attended ‘ Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017’ in a gorgeous white gown whereas she chose a stunning black dress for the ‘GQ Men of the Year Award’ this week.

Radhika added the glamour quotient to the red carpet by walking in her glittering outfits.

She rocked a shimmering white Julien Macdonald dress at the Vogue women of the year awards. The actress paired the plunging, long-sleeved drape gown with silver shoes and a metallic clutch.

Keeping her makeup minimal by sharply defined eyes Radhika looked smoking hot.

Whereas for the ‘GQ Men of the Year Awards’ she chose to wear a black elegant outfit. Radhika Apte looked beautiful and classy in her black couture gown. The embroidery with sequins adds shimmer to the gown making a starry affair.

She opted a classy bun with simple makeup and looked extremely gorgeous on the red carpet.

Radhika Apte shinned brightly on both the red carpets with her eye-catching attires.