Raees Brings Back Grey Side Of Shah Rukh Khan After Years!!

Who would believe that Shah Rukh Khan who is tagged as the most romantic hero born in Bollywood was the only one to introduce the concept of grey roles in the early 90’s!

The actor who is loved for his utmost romantic films was someone who had won audiences heart long back with what we term it as the grey characters!

Raees, the film that has showed a little of itself to the audiences with its teaser and trailer promises that SRK is all set to go grey again.

Therefore the film holds to be interesting for several reasons. The actor’s look itself screams out the hard hitting role that he is essaying.

This kind of visual shift of SRK has truly captivated viewers attention. It makes the film the most awaited one to watch out for this year!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

The last we had seen SRK don similar character were in films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam! The actor was the first one to make grey characters look so cool!

Intact after delivering a powerful performance in Baazigar as Ajay Sharma, SRK not only was lauded but also went on to grab the first of many many awards to follow as Best actor!

After which another such iconic character came along in Darr as Rahul Mehra, the actors stammer ‘K.K.K…Kiran’, definitely has a shiver tinges up your spine till date!

Following the film Anjaam, despite featuring in one of the most romantic song of his career titled “Badi Mushkil Hai“, SRK‘s character Vijay Agnihotri remains as grey!

The above character names ring in a distinct recall in audiences as they are sketched in mind till date! Likewise we are rest assured Raees is set to be another such character which SRK will be remembered for a long long time!