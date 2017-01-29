Raees Team To Celebrate Success Without Alcohol!

Owing to its humungous worldwide reception, Team Raees is all set to celebrate the love and appreciation that has come its way from the audiences for the film.

To celebrate the occasion teams Raees along with Shah Rukh Khan are to call in the success of the film this Monday, 30th January in Mumbai.While celebrations are often kick-started in high spirits, team Raees are taking a different route. The cast and crew of Raees are to let their hair down minus alcohol.

It is ironic that the film, which is set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition, will have its success celebrations without alcohol.

January 30th, which is declared as a dry day happens to be the perfect date to bring in all the love the Raees team is loaded within its merely week long run.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

Raees is receiving the tremendous positive response due to its power packed performances, hard-hitting dialogues, and foot tapping music.

The film is also largely hailed for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to celluloid as the angry young man after more than two decades, with his last grey character being in Darr and Baazigar. The actor has treated the audiences with an avatar which has never been seen before and is definitely winning hearts of all!

The Box Office reception which projects supreme numbers, with the film already having crossed the 60 cr mark in 3 days and trade prediction of an early 100 cr during the extended weekend, further proves to be a reason to celebrate.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set witnessing a power run at the theaters.