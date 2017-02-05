Raees Vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Matches Up With Shah Rukh Khan On Eleventh Day At Box Office

Hrithik Roshan Kaabil Matches Up With Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees On Eleventh Day At Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil have received positive response. Both films are giving a neck to neck competition at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s role as the baddie in his previous films have been loved by the audience. So his role as a gangster in Raees created much hype among the masses. The film got thumbs up and is currently raking huge numbers at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of a blind man in Kaabil has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Though Raees is leading ahead than Kaabil in terms of collection. SRK starrer film became the first to enter 100 crore club while Kaabil, which opened to lesser screens continues to maintain steady pace since day 1.

Kaabil showed growth of around 60% on its second Saturday which was a little better than Raees and the collections were in the same range to Raees on day eleven with 4 crore net approx. The film has totally collected Rs 73.50 crore net approx. The collections are not very great.

While Shah Rukh Khan starrer film showed growth of around 50%. The film also collected Rs 4 crore net approx. on the second Saturday taking its 11 day total to Rs 118.50 crore net approx.

The 11 day business of Kaabil has caught up with Shah Rukh’s film for the first time since they released. Both films have grossed similar amounts on the second Saturday. It’s been estimated that Kaabil could go ahead of Raees possibly on Sunday.