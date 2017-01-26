Raees VS Kaabil: Who Won The First Day Box Office Battle-Shah Rukh Khan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Who managed to draw more audience on the first day of the release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees or Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil?

Two major releases Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil have released on the same day yesterday. There have been a big difference in collections on day one.

Raees’ has been much awaited because of its strong plot. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a grey role after a long time. Also, the makers of the film have been engaged in impressive promotional techniques. Promotions on the social networking sites which has kept the recall value on.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan has a unique ability to give what will work at the box office. This time, he has come up with a unique romantic story. The film is about two visually impaired people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film portrays a beautiful world of a blind couple and how their world is plunged into darkness after a shocking incident. Both the films stand strong with their powerful storyline.

But who managed to draw more audience on the first day of the release?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees witnessed the opening of around 55-60% in its morning shows. While Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil had opened to around 20-25% which is a huge difference.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has crushed Hrithik Roshan starrer film and how.

Raees on it’s first day collected Rs 20.45 crore net approx.(204 million) While Kaabil collected Rs 7.85 (78 million) crore net approx. Seems Raees has wiped out Kaabil and how. Kabil needs to pick up big time in this week before it gets washed out.

Today being a holiday for Republic Day, collections should improve in this long 5 day weekend.