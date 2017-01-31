Raees Vs Kaabil: Who Won The First Monday Box Office Battle- Shah Rukh Khan Or Hrithik Roshan

Raees or Kaabil? Here is the movie that showed a better jump at the Box Office on First Monday!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Raees is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. It is soon looking forward to entering 100 crore club. The film, which released in a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s revenge saga Kaabil, is living up to its name.

Raees has already broken quite a few records in last five days of the release. The film has also become highest grossing film on Republic Day.

On day one, Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs 20.25 crore nett approx. (202 million), Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2. On day three the film witnessed a big fall and collected Rs 13 crore net approx (130 million). Further, the film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million) on its fourth day and has collected Rs Rs 17.25 crore (172.5 million) on Sunday.

The sixth day, being a weekday, saw a significant drop in the box office collection and has managed to garner Rs 6 crore (60 million) nett approx. This takes the total six days collection of the film to around Rs 98.25 crore (982.5 million) and with this; Raees is all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinemagoers. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

On the other hand, Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles has been receiving good response from the audience as well as from the critics since its release. The film is facing the brunt of a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Despite that, Kaabil has maintained its steady pace in terms of overall collection till now. The film, which opened in theatres with 40% screen shares, has completed its five-day weekend run at the Box Office. The real weekday test begins now.

On day one, the film collected Rs 8 crore nett approx (80 million). The film showed a good jump of around 90% on day 2. But flattened on day 3 at the Box Office. Kaabil collected Rs 15.50 crore (155 million) nett approx on day 2, Rs 7.50 crore nett approx on day 3, Rs 10.75 crore net approx (107 million) on its 4th day and Rs 12.25 crore nett approx on its 5th day.

Kaabil has shown a good growth on its extended first weekend but Monday has been disappointing. Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaabil collected Rs 4 crore (40 million) nett approx on Monday. Which takes the total six days collection of the film to around Rs 58 crore (580 million). Monday was quite a crucial day for the film and also had a chance to take a lead at the Box office but it turned out to be a bad day.

Kaabil is expected to reach around Rs 67-69 crore by its first week. With no releases this week, the film has a good chance to put decent numbers on board at the Box Office.

With no Hindi film scheduled for release in this week, both Raees and Kaabil have a good chance to enhance further earnings.