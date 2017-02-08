Rahul Dholakia’s Angry Reaction On Pakistan CBFC For Banning Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Raees, is currently hogging all the limelight and is doing well not only in India but is minting huge numbers overseas too. Recently, the makers of the film also hosted a success bash in Mumbai. It was another celebration for the Raees team after the ban on Bollywood films was lifted in Pakistan but hold on, despite that, Raees is not releasing there. The makers of Raees are quite upset with the decision taken by Pakistani CBFC.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees‘ will not release on the big screen in Pakistan. Apparently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of Pakistan thinks the film “apparently is defaming Muslims and showing them as goons and notorious underworld figures.”

After hearing the shocking news, director Rahul Dholakia took to twitter and expressed his disappointment. He posted, “#raeesbanned in Pakistan ??? Outraged !! Dumbfounded!!”

Many Bollywood lovers in Pakistan are also upset with the decision and reacted to director Rahul Dholakia’s tweet.

