Rajasthani Or Punjabi: Which Look Did Shah Rukh Khan Rock In Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Punjab and Rajasthan for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

The actor was welcomed in a traditional way with all the warmth and love by the people of Rajasthan and Punjab respectively.

The talented actor was even made to wear the traditional head gear also known as Pagdhi in both the states.

Shah Rukh Khan was elated by all the love and affection he got from the people of Rajasthan and Punjab.

He took to his social media handle and tweeted,”Of beautiful & happy Tales & Head gears of Punjab & Rajasthan. #HarryonTour”

Of beautiful & happy Tales & Head gears of Punjab & Rajasthan. #HarryonTour pic.twitter.com/37iTn8aXU9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 15, 2017

He had visited Jalandhar in the state of Punjab to launch the song ‘Butterfly’.

The actor also visited Jaipur for the promotions of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ where the actor especially altered his route and went to Jodhpur to accept the honorary membership bestowed upon him by the ‘Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association’.

Team ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ has been on a promotional spree delivering innovative marketing strategies.

The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching ‘Radha’ amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch ‘Beech beech mein’, the team has astonished the audience with its moves.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017.

