Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar’s Big Budget 2.0 Postponed!

The release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s big budget 2.0 has been postponed to next year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again to clash at the box office this year.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick 2.0, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is one of the much-awaited films. The film was also set to give a head-to-head box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again this year in Diwali. However, there’s a sad news for the Rajinikanth fans as the film is not releasing this year.

Yes, 2.0 has now been postponed to 2018. The makers of Rajinikanth’s “2.0” have postponed the film’s release date from Diwali this year to January 25, 2018.

On Friday evening, the COO of Lyca Productions, Raju Mahalingam, made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the release date of 2.0 has been shifted to January 2018 in an effort to take the time to achieve world class standards of VFX. He tweeted, “Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.0, three wayshifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX.”https://twitter.com/ rajumahalingam/status/ 855434810499645441

Well, the makers of the film have three-way big clash of this year and with this, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal will witness a huge clash this year on Diwali. However, the makers of 2.0 have taken a big decision as traditionally, Diwali is one of the biggest festival seasons in Kollywood when big stars release their films.

Meanwhile, the shoot of 2.0, directed by Shankar, is complete and the makers are currently working on the final patchwork and VFX of the film. The is touted to be costliest Indian film ever and so, the makers want to make sure that they come up with world class VFX.