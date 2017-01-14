Rajkumar Hirani’s Next Gearing Up For Its Christmas Release

Director Rajkumar Hirani kickstarted his next project today after his last movie, which is one of the box office record holders, PK.

His next is one of the most awaited films of this year, a biopic on one of the most charismatic people in the industry, Sanjay Dutt.

Rajkumar Hirani has commenced the shoot from today in Mumbai and are targeting to wrap up the movie by June and is set to release this Christmas.

Mr. Hirani’s last film PK was also released on Christmas. This year again, he is here to spread smiles and laughter among his audience on Christmas.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie.

Ever since the movie has been in talks, people have started creating anticipation and are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theaters.

Rajkumar Hirani has never failed to entertain mass audience with his movies. He is perhaps the only director with a 100% success rate with his directorial ventures.

It is definitely going to be a visual treat for the audiences to witness Sanjay Dutt’s life journey being told by Rajkumar Hirani through Ranbir Kapoor.