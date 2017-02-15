Rajkumar Hirani’s Son To Be A Part Of Sanjay Dutt Biopic!

Rajkumar Hirani was surprised when he heard that his teenage son wanted to join him on his film.

Vir Hirani is the Director’s Assistant (assist the entire assistant director team) in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

His job as a director’s assistant requires him to be an assistant to all the ADs, work closely with the ADs on the set. He is the one who is responsible to give the clap. Anyone who starts training starts with giving claps, and Vir is treated no differently on the sets.

Vir has already made his debut behind the camera at such a young age, with his maiden directorial venture, ‘Return Gift.’ The film was showcased at the 18th International Children’s Film Festival of India in Hyderabad, in the Little Director’s category, in the year 2015 and was highly applauded.

It is said that Vir took the responsibility of making this film with a few of his classmates, all under the age of 16, and he was seen donning multiple hats of the director, the editor and the photographer.

Sources say it was inspired by a true story told to him by his grandmother. Vir has also managed to make his second short film with actor Anil Mange.

At such a young age, Vir is following his father’s footsteps.

The superstar’s biopic is much awaited and the audience is eager to see what the director can bring to the table to the much talked about, controversial life of everybody’s beloved Munnabhai!

The movie is slated to have a Christmas, 2017 release.

