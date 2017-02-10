Rajkumar Rao Is Back To Entice You With Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped

Vikramaditya Motwane is back with Trapper after his much appreciated and critically acclaimed films, ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lootera.’

He teams up with the National Award winning actor, Rajkumar Rao for their upcoming film, ‘Trapped’ which revolves around an interesting concept of a survival drama of a man being trapped inside a house endlessly for days, without food and water.

‘Trapped’ is really different from the kind of films Motwane has made earlier and those who have already seen the movie are raving about it, applauding Rajkumar Rao for his outstanding performance.

In fact, the film received a standing ovation at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival. ‘Trapped’ is touted to be Rajkumar’s best performance till date.

The actor has always put in immense hard work and has shown sheer dedication towards all his characters, and his performances have always been appreciated by the audience, be it in ‘Shahid’ or ‘Queen.’

With ‘Trapped,’ the cine-goers are in for a cinematic surprise as the talented duo Vikramaditya Motwane and Rajkumar Rao are all set to entice them with a captivating story.

Reliance Entertainment presents ‘Trapped,’ a Phantom Production and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, slated to release on 17th March, 2017.