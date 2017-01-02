Rajkumar Rao’s 6 Versatile Roles In 2017

Rajkumar Rao who is well known for his versatility has a very interesting year to look forward to. The actor has a plate full of movies in 2017.

The amazingly talented actor has 6 movies lined up in his kitty which is all set to release in 2017. He has picked very versatile roles in all these films.

With his exceptional performance in Aligarh last year, Rajkumar Rao is all geared up to kill it again in his forthcoming movies to which he says, “Fingers crossed for 2017. Omerta, Newton, Trapped, Bareilly ki Barfi, 5 Weddings, Behen Hogi Teri. Thank u Maa & God.Can’t wait 4 u all to wtch”

The actor is probably one of the most talented and versatile actors of this age, in Bollywood.

Rajkumar Rao has carved his place in Bollywood.

The actor has always treated the masses with his phenomenal talent and has never let down the audiences with regards to his work.