Rajkummar Rao’s Imposter On Facebook Sends Obscene Messages, Actor To Take Legal Action!

Someone has impersonated Rajkummar Rao on Facebook and is trying to extract money from random people!

The Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is the another one in the list of the celebrities to have fallen prey of having a fake account on social media. Someone has impersonated the actor on the social networking site Facebook and is trying to fool people through the same.

It is being reported that the imposter has been sending some obscene messages and is trying to extract money from random people. The person is also pretending a casting requirement to lure people in.

Apparently, Rao was totally unaware of it. And all of this came to his notice only when a friend of his informed him. The actor did not delay in bringing the issue in the notice of Facebook. He is also going to report the matter to the Cyber Crime Cell on Monday.

The actor even took to his official handle to warn people about the imposter. His post reads, “Guys, this is an imposter. I only have one account on FB which is a verified one. Be aware of such people. Usually, actors have verified accounts. Don’t trust the ones who don’t.”

Rajkummar Rao has been keeping busy with his upcoming project. He is working with Hansal Mehta for the web series on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. And maybe that is the reason why he has been away from the social media for a while. The actor was not using Facebook for a past few days which gave the imposter the opportunity.

A source has been quoted by Mid Day saying, “All of this transpired while he was away from social media. Luckily, no one has lost money or been adversely affected. It is expected that the account will be pulled down by Facebook soon. Meanwhile, the officials of Cyber Crime Cell have been informed of it.”