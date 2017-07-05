Rajkummar Rao’s New Look For Bose Will Shock You!

The actor’s shocking transformation will leave everyone spellbound.

Rajkummar Rao is a terrific actor and his performances can lighten the image of the greatest Bollywood stars.He does justice to all his roles and makes them his own. His acting proficiencies has got him see the light of success in the ever so competitive industry.When it comes to preparing for a role, the actor can go to any lengths to get in the role by transforming his body.

He underwent drastic weight loss to play a man striving for survival in the movie ‘Trapped’. During the promotion of ‘Trapped’, the actor had said that he was on a diet of black coffee and two carrots a day for about 20-22 days. He portrayed the role of a 324-year-old man in Raabta and sported six packs in ‘Behen Hogi Teri’. Now, the actor has again undergone a drastic change for his upcoming web-series ‘Bose’ in which he will be portraying the role of Subhash Chandra Bose.

The actor has put on 11kgs of weight and reportedly, the actor has even shaved his hair half-bald. It was initially decided by the makers to use prosthetics but the actor denied. He said, “I decided that I wanted to see the character whenever I looked in a mirror and not Rajkummar. I even listened to Rabindra sangeet on the loop and read Bose’s unfinished autobiography to connect with the era. These helped me the most.”

Now, the actor has succeeded and posted a picture on Instagram showing off his pot belly. He captioned the image : “ #AnActorsLife #Building a character. From Behen Hogi Teri to Trapped to currently shooting for #Bose. Nothing gives me more high than preparing and living a character.” The actor is successfully following the footsteps of the perfectionist of Bollywood and must be declared Bollywood’s official master of disguises.

#AnActorsLife #Building a character. From Behen Hogi Teri to Trapped to currently shooting for #Bose. Nothing gives me more high than preparing and living a character. A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

