Rajput Karni Sena’s Ultimatum To Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Padmavati Is Shocking!

The Rajput Karni Sena issues an ultimatum to Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was allegedly assaulted by a group of protesters of Rajput Karni Sena. When he was shooting for his upcoming film titled ‘Padmavati’.

The incident took place when a bunch of people entered the Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. It was where the shooting was going on. They vandalized the cameras and other equipment and even misbehaved with the cast and crew of the film. After the incident took place, the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to cancel the shooting of his film.

The fringe group claimed that the director had conceptualized a dream sequence where Alauddin Khilji would be shown being physically intimate with Rani Padmavati. But the director’s team denied the rumors and even gave an official statement. They said, “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for. This was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur,”

But it seems as if this hasn’t ended the troubles for Bhansali and his Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Padmavati’. The members of the Karni Sena team has announced something. They said that they will continue the attacks until the filmmaker agrees to their demands. Not only this they have even laid out a set of ultimatums for SLB which are as follows:

1. The title of the film needs to be changed from ‘Padmavati’ to something more appropriate.

2. There should be no intimate scenes between the actors playing Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.

3. No further distortion of historical facts under the guise of creative liberty.

4. The Sena needs to be shown the film before its theatrical release.

Now we wonder how Bhansali’s team will respond to the surprise ultimatum!

