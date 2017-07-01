Rakesh Roshan Clocks 50 Years In Bollywood

It is half a century since the prolific filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to the Industry.

2017 marks the 50th year of Rakesh Roshan in this business of cinema.

Over the span of time, the multi-talented personality has juggled many roles successfully. Rakesh Roshan is known to be an actor in addition to a producer, director, and screenwriter.

After years of working behind the screen, Rakesh Roshan made his acting debut in 1970 with ‘Ghar Ghar ki Kahani’.

A renowned name in Showbiz, Rakesh Roshan has spear many successful headed films as a filmmaker, some of his celebrated works include the likes of the drama Khudgarz (1987), the revenge drama Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), the comedy-drama Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), the crime thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the romance Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), the science fiction Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and the superhero Krrish film series (2006—2013) and his recent success Kaabil (2017).

Speaking about his journey Rakesh Roshan said in a recent interview to a leading daily, “When I realized my films (as an actor) weren’t working, I knew it’s time to move to the other side. I started off as a producer and went on to direct films. There has been no looking back ever since. “

Rakesh Roshan is currently gearing up for the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise.

