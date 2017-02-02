Rakesh Roshan Has Something Else To Say About Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Clash With Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil!

The biggest clash of 2017 was that of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Both the movies are doing equally well at the Box Office and everyone is happy about the same.

Hrithik‘s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was earlier upset over the clash is now finally happy that both the movies are doing good. Mr Roshan in a recent interview said, “Very good for us that both the films are doing well. ‘Saara zamaana, cinema ka deewana’ (the entire world is crazy for cinema).”

Daddy Roshan also talked about how the Lokmat Style Awards are getting sidelined. We believe that he is happy after knowing the business figures of his movie which is increasing day by day. According to the makers of the film, ‘Kaabil‘ has registered collections of Rs 61.50 crore nett approx (615 million) in seven days since its release.

Rakesh Roshan further added, “It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future.

“I feel the love we are receiving for ‘Kaabil’ is same as when I made ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hain‘”

