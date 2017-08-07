Raksha Bandhan 2017: Here’s How Bollywood’s Best Brother-Sister Jodis Are Celebrating The Special Day!

As we all know, Bollywood is filled with quite a few filmy families. With Raksha Bandhan on floors, B-town celebs have also geared up to celebrate the festival with their brothers and sisters. Referred as one of the most revered festivals of the country, each one has geared up to celebrate the most special bond of brother-sister.

Just like any other bond of brother-sister, these Bollywood siblings have also flaunted their love for each other on social media. Here are some of the off screen siblings bond, that we explore on the occasion of Rakhi. Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and others have been taking to social media to share pictures of them with their siblings.

Parineeti Chopra posted a selfie picture with her two brothers and captioned it as, “She posted, “Dear Sahaj and Shivang, I don’t know when the both of you grew up. Weren’t you tiny babies in my arms just yesterday? I don’t know when it changed from me taking care of you to you taking care of me. I don’t know when you became my friends. I will never know, and I don’t need to. I just know one thing – that my life is nothing without both of you. I thank god everyday that he gave me 2 perfect, kind gentlemen as brothers, who will never break my heart. I am amazed at how you live your lives and you inspire me to better mine. There will come a day when I get married and have kids of my own with another man, but you will always be my first loves ️ Happy Rakhi Harami’s !! Now send me gifts @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 (sic).